Chelsea confirm deal to sign Ajax’s Ziyech

Chelsea have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax for Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech, 26, will move to Stamford Bridge this summer subject to personal terms being agreed.

Blues boss Frank Lampard wanted to sign him during last month’s transfer window but Ajax were determined to keep him until the end of the season.

Negotiations between the two clubs continued and a fee of around £38m has been agreed.

Lampard was keen to add at least one attacking player to his squad during the January window but the club’s approaches for a number of forwards, including Paris St-Germain’s Edinson Cavani, came to nothing.

That led to Olivier Giroud staying at Stamford Bridge despite pre-deadline interest from Inter Milan.

Ziyech is a Morocco international, having previously played for the Netherlands at Under-21 level. He can play on either wing or through the middle.

He began his career with Heerenveen and was signed by Ajax from FC Twente during the summer of 2016.







