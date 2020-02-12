Chelsea close to agreeing deal to sign Ajax’s Ziyech

Chelsea appear to be closing in on a deal to sign Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech.

Blues boss Frank Lampard wanted to sign Ziyech, 26, during last month’s transfer window but Ajax were determined to keep him until the end of the season.

Negotiations between the two clubs have continued and an agreement seems to be close.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has reported that the fee involved will be around £38m.

Lampard was keen to add at least one attacking player to his squad during the January window but the club’s approaches for a number of forwards, including Paris St-Germain’s Edinson Cavani, came to nothing.

That led to Olivier Giroud staying at Stamford Bridge despite pre-deadline interest from Inter Milan.

Ziyech is a Morocco international, having previously played for the Netherlands at Under-21 level.

He began his career with Heerenveen and was signed by Ajax from FC Twente during the summer of 2016.







