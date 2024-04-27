Barcelona’s semi-final comeback crushes Chelsea’s Champions League hopes

Chelsea’s hopes of reaching the final of the Women’s Champions League were crushed by a stunning Barcelona comeback in the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Leading 1-0 after a fantastic win in the away leg, Chelsea were beaten 2-0, losing 2-1 on aggregate as holders Barca reached the final for the fifth time in six years.

It was a heartbreaking evening for the Blues in boss Emma Hayes’ final match at the Bridge before she leaves the club at the end of the season.

They played most of the second half with 10 players after Kadeisha Buchanan was sent off just before the hour mark.

Aitana Bonmati’s shot deflected in off Buchanan midway through the second half to level the tie.

And after Buchanan was dismissed for a second yellow card, Fridolina Rolfo’s 75th-minute penalty took Barca through.

The spot-kick was awarded after Bonmati went down in a tangle with Jess Carter and Ashley Lawrence.







