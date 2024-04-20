Cuthbert’s goal gives Chelsea first-leg win

Erin Cuthbert’s goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win away to Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-final of the Women’s Champions League.

Cuthbert netted five minutes before half-time, firing past goalkeeper Catalina Coll after being teed up by Sjoeke Nusken.

Emma Hayes’ side defended brilliantly and the holders, who hadn’t lost at home for more than five years and have reached the final in four of the past five seasons, did not register a shot on target.

Barca thought they had been awarded a second-half penalty for a handball by Kadeisha Buchanan, but a VAR check established that Salma Paralluelo was offside in the build-up.

The second leg will be at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 27 April.







