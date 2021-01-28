New Chelsea boss Tuchel backs Kante and Mount

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he plans to play “world-class” N’Golo Kante as one of two defensive midfielders.

Kante missed Tuchel’s first game in charge because of injury but is back in training and could feature in the German’s second match, which is against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.







The 29-year-old Frenchman was outstanding playing as a sole holding midfielder when he first joined the Blues. But he has been deployed in more advanced roles in the recent past.

Tuchel said Kante would be “the strongest in the double six”, where he would be “in the centre” and “in the heart of the game”.

“It gives him a little bit more freedom than when he plays as a single six with what he can do,” Tuchel added.

“For me he is a double six because we can use his energy and use his range in his game and his ability to recuperate and recover balls everywhere on the pitch.

“He is a guy who is a big big helper for everybody with big potential and a mentality of a water carrier but at the same time a world-class player who played a crucial role in the World Cup win for France. That is why is is super important to have him.

“The double six gives him a bit more freedom than the single six which demands a bit more discipline and maybe cuts his wings a little bit, but we could also play there.”

Tuchel also insisted Mason Mount would be a big part of his plans despite leaving him out against Wolves.

“There is nothing to worry about,” Tuchel said.

“I like what I see from Mason so far, from his personality which is amazing.

“He is such a nice guy, such a competitive guy with such a lot of talent. And most important, in every game I watch so far he leaves his heart on the pitch.

“He cares cares for Chelsea like 100%. He gives 100% every time time he plays and this is the best basis for a big development.

“I am very, very happy to have him around and I will not stop pushing him and I will not stop guiding him and stop trusting him.”

