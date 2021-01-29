Chelsea’s Baba set for another loan move

Baba Rahman is set for another loan move.

The Ghana international left-back, 26, has long been out of the first-team picture at Chelsea and is joining Greek club PAOK for the rest of the season.







Baba has been unable to establish himself at Stamford Bridge since a £22m move from German side Augsburg in 2015.

He has since been back in Germany during three loan spells with Shalke and has played on loan in France and Spain, with Stade Reims and RCD Mallorca respectively.







