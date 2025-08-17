Estevao ‘will be very important’ for Chelsea – Maresca

Enzo Maresca tipped Estevao to become a key player for Chelsea after the youngster made his debut in the draw against Crystal Palace.

The goalless stalemate at Stamford Bridge was an uninspiring start to the Blues’ Premier League campaign, but Estevao continues to excite.

He looked electrifying during recent pre-season friendlies and was lively after coming on against the Eagles, but Maresca’s side were unable to find a breakthrough.

The Chelsea head coach said: “He was very good. He showed personality – he’s already showing that in training sessions – and for sure there’s no doubt he will be a very important player for this club.”

Another substitute, Andrey Santos, missed a great chance in stoppage time when he blasted over.

There were other openings, but overall Chelsea struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and Palace defended well.

But Maresca insisted: “I think we deserved to win. We created enough chances.”