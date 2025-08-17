Chelsea held to goalless draw by Palace

Chelsea 0 Crystal Palace 0



Chelsea were held to a goalless draw in an uninspiring start to their Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace thought former QPR star Ebere Eze had put them ahead on 14 minutes when he fired in from a free-kick.

However, after a VAR check the goal was disallowed, initially it seemed because Marc Guehi had shoved Moises Caicedo out of the way, but in fact it was because the former Chelsea defender was less than a metre from the Blues defensive wall, which is against the rules.

Trevoh Chalobah missed a great chance for Chelsea in the first half when he blasted over – and substitute Andrey Santos did the same in the final stages of the game.

But the hosts struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and Palace defended well.

Estevao came on for his debut, as did fellow summer signing Liam Delap.

The Brazilian was lively, although he too missed a decent chance by shooting over.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James (Gusto 79), Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez (Andrey Santos 79); Neto, Palmer, Gittens (Estevao 54), Joao Pedro (Delap 73).

Subs: Jorgensen, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, George.



