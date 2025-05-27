Defiant Maresca wants Chelsea victory in Wroclaw ‘at any cost’

Enzo Maresca insisted Chelsea must win the Conference League final ‘at any cost’ as he doubled down on firing back at critics.

The Blues boss revelled in securing Champions League qualification for next season on the final day of the Premier League season, when he told those who doubted his young side to ‘F off’.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Conference League final against Real Betis in Wroclaw, Poland, Maresca defended his “outburst” – and praised Levi Colwill for taking a similar line.

“I think it’s a good feeling that the players react when there are some critics,” he said.

“It’s a good reaction from the players; Levi’s reaction, my reaction, it was just an outburst for the moment.

“In our bad moments, or bad run, when we dropped points, many people were talking – from our point of view not in the right way.

“The reason why is because, yes, we have the youngest squad in the Premier League, but at the same time, they are men.

“I used critics to tell the guys ‘Today is a chance where we can say we are not young, we are mature enough and we can compete’.

“Levi’s reaction, my reaction, it was just an outburst.”

Maresca added that Chelsea must win the trophy on Wednesday to cement themselves as an “important” club.

He explained: “The Conference League, for us, has been important since day one, because it’s the competition we’re in.

“We cannot play Champions League or Europa League if we are in the Conference League. For us, it was the most important competition, and we are trying to win it.

“You cannot build a winning mentality if you don’t win games. We won many games this season, but it’s not enough.

“Sunday’s game has finished, we qualified (for the Champions League). We’re all happy, but tomorrow we must show a desire to win the title and the game.

“If we want to confirm that we are becoming an important club, we need the desire to win the title.

“It’s a final, and it’s a game we want to win at any cost.”