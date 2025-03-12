Cuthbert signs new contract with Chelsea

Erin Cuthbert has signed a new deal with Chelsea.

Scotland midfielder Cuthbert, 26, is now under contract with the Blues until the summer of 2027.

She has made more than 250 appearances during eight years at Chelsea, has won the Women’s Super League with them six times, and is the club’s second longest-serving player behind Millie Bright, who also recently signed a new contract.

“It’s been eight years, but the feeling of playing for this club never goes away,” said Cuthbert.

“It’s a good time to reflect on how far I’ve come over the last eight years. If you had said to the girl who joined Chelsea eight years ago that she would still be here, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“I have fallen in love with a club and they have fallen in love with me. That’s special.”







