Bright signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has signed a new deal with the Women’s Super League champions.

Bright, 31, has extended her contract to the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year.

The England international has been with Chelsea for a decade and has made 280 appearances for the club.

That decade has included winning seven WSL titles, five FA Cups, two League Cups, the WSL Spring Series and the Community Shield.

“Representing this club and continuing our journey together was never a question to me,” she said.

“This club is my home. Chelsea runs through me.”







