Chelsea’s Beth England has won the Professional Football Association’s Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

The 26-year-old striker scored 21 goals last season, helping the club win the Women’s Super League title and Continental League Cup.







The Blues dominated the candidates with England forward England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-yun all nominated.

Award holder Vivianne Miedema and her Arsenal team-mate Kim Little were also on the list.