Chelsea v Aston Villa player ratings

Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer gave Chelsea a comfortable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Robert Sanchez: 6

Made a smart save from Ollie Watkins early on as Villa chased an equaliser. Otherwise seldom tested.

Marc Cucurella: 7

Did well to forage down the left to assist Nicolas Jackson for the opening goal with a dangerous cross. Yet another reliable outing for the former Brighton man.

Wesley Fofana: 6

Kept a close check on Watkins before his injury curse struck again and the defender went off with a hamstring problem which is likely to keep him out for a number of weeks.

Levi Colwill: 7

Mainly comfortable against the occasional Villa counter-attack in the first half. Solid and brave at the back against a disappointing visitors’ front line as the game progressed. Displayed good distribution.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Helped link the midfield and attack. Played well on the right-hand side.

Enzo Fernandez: 8

Superb strike into the corner of the Villa net to double Chelsea’s lead in the 36th minute. The skipper was involved in most of the Blues’ best moments.

Romeo Lavia: 6

Consistently played in the right shape and held his own in a congested midfield.

Jadon Sancho: 6

Started with enthusiasm, but tapered off slightly as Chelsea looked very comfortable. No surprise when boss Enzo Maresca replaced the winger in the second half.

Cole Palmer: 9

Great low left-foot shot which drew a fine save from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez with the Blues looking for a second goal. Impressive, neat pass to set up Fernandez for the Blues’ second. Linked up well with Jackson going forward. Top-class finish to sink Villa with eight minutes to go.

Pedro Neto: 7

A busy presence on the right, compressing the Villa back line. Distribution decent throughout.

Nicolas Jackson: 9

An expertly-finished goal, flicking home from close range in the seventh minute to settle Chelsea. A constant threat against Ezri Konsa. Came off in the second half to a standing ovation from the home fans.

Benoit Badiashile:

Came on for the injured Fofana on the hour mark. Was rarely tested as Villa waned.

Noni Madueke: 7

Replaced Sancho in the 69th minute. Lovely assist for Chelsea’s third goal and added pace.

Christopher Nkunku: 6

Came on for Jackson. Kept the Villa central-defensive pairing of Konsa and Pau busy.







