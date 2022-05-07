Chelsea v Wolves player ratings
Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Chelsea but they were denied by a dramatic late fightback by Wolves. Here’s how rated each Blues player in the 2-2 draw.
Edouard Mendy: 7
Did well to keep out a Pedro Neto effort and was blameless for both Wolves goals.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 5
The captain’s poor form continues. He was all over the place at times against a team which had plenty joy on his side.
Thiago Silva: 7
Another classy performance at the heart of the defence. Nothing seems to faze him.
Antonio Rudiger: 6
Not at his swashbuckling best but did the basics well enough.
Reece James: 6
Fared better than Azpilicueta, who he swapped positions with after starting at wing-back, but was also not at his best.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8
While the team’s end-of-season form has been patchy, Loftus-Cheek’s has been a real positive. He was excellent again in midfield. Tidy defensively, strong in the tackle and eager to dart forward. Very impressive.
Mateo Kovacic: 7
Is developing a really good understanding with Loftus-Cheek in what looks like a very promising combination.
Marcos Alonso: 6
Replaced at the interval following an unproductive first half.
Christian Pulisic: 7
Boosted his chances of starting next week’s FA Cup final. Justified his selection with a clever, lively performance in support of Lukaku in attack.
Romelu Lukaku: 9
At last looked the player everyone knows he can be. Won and scored a penalty before netting a superb second and was a constant problem for Wolves’ defence.
Timo Werner: 7
Worked hard up front and was denied a perfectly good goal when he netted only to be adjudged to have fouled Romain Saiss.
Saul Niguez: 6
Decent on the left after replacing Alonso. Nothing spectacular, but was steady.