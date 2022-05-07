Chelsea v Wolves player ratings

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Chelsea but they were denied by a dramatic late fightback by Wolves. Here’s how rated each Blues player in the 2-2 draw.







Edouard Mendy: 7

Did well to keep out a Pedro Neto effort and was blameless for both Wolves goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

The captain’s poor form continues. He was all over the place at times against a team which had plenty joy on his side.

Thiago Silva: 7

Another classy performance at the heart of the defence. Nothing seems to faze him.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Not at his swashbuckling best but did the basics well enough.

Reece James: 6

Fared better than Azpilicueta, who he swapped positions with after starting at wing-back, but was also not at his best.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8

While the team’s end-of-season form has been patchy, Loftus-Cheek’s has been a real positive. He was excellent again in midfield. Tidy defensively, strong in the tackle and eager to dart forward. Very impressive.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Is developing a really good understanding with Loftus-Cheek in what looks like a very promising combination.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Replaced at the interval following an unproductive first half.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Boosted his chances of starting next week’s FA Cup final. Justified his selection with a clever, lively performance in support of Lukaku in attack.

Romelu Lukaku: 9

At last looked the player everyone knows he can be. Won and scored a penalty before netting a superb second and was a constant problem for Wolves’ defence.

Timo Werner: 7

Worked hard up front and was denied a perfectly good goal when he netted only to be adjudged to have fouled Romain Saiss.

Saul Niguez: 6

Decent on the left after replacing Alonso. Nothing spectacular, but was steady.







