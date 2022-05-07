Boehly sees Chelsea denied by late Wolves fightback

Chelsea 2 Wolves 2

Prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was at Stamford Bridge to see the Blues undone by a dramatic late Wolves fightback.

Conor Coady headed home the equaliser deep into injury time after Trincao’s solo run and finish had pulled one back for the visitors with 11 minutes to go.

Romelu Lukaku had put the Blues ahead from the penalty spot on 56 minutes after a VAR check adjudged Romain Saiss to have fouled him inside the area.

Lukaku doubled his tally just two minutes later after a defensive error enabled Christian Pulisic to put him through on goal for a low strike past past José Sá.

Wolves substitute Trincao went close again to scoring after halving the deficit, and so too did Raúl Jiménez, before Coady put away Chiquinho’s cross to secure a point.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta (Sarr 87), Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Alonso (Saúl 45), Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pulisic, Lukaku (Havertz 90), Werner.

Subs not used: Kepa, Christensen, Chalobah, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech.







