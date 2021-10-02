Chelsea v Southampton player ratings

Late goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell ensured Chelsea got back to winning ways after a two-game blip. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Edouard Mendy: 6

Comfortably behind an Adam Armstrong effort from outside the area in the first half but saw little action.







Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Another joyous Stamford Bridge moment for the defender as he nodded in a flicked corner at the far post for his second goal for the club. Equally eye-catching in defensive duties. Assured timing of tackles.

Thiago Silva: 6

Not too many dramas for the veteran defender, though did pick up a yellow card for a sliding challenge on Nathan Redmond. Important block to keep out an Armstrong shot.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Another of those brilliant, marauding slalom runs from halfway ended with a Romelu Lukaku ‘goal’ being ruled out for offside. But a relatively quiet afternoon by his high-impact standards.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

Another big contributor. His assist for Werner’s goal was crucial. Also set up an early chance for the German and was a huge driving force down the right with his pacy sorties. Foul on Kyle Walker-Peters led to VAR overrule on second Chelsea goal before the break.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Thought he had an assist for a second goal with chip up to Werner’s head. Made some neat flicks and darts from the left channels and had one run from halfway which was only snuffed out at the last moment.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Went close with venomous volley from 12 yards that shaved an upright. Carried on where he left off from the fine cameo against Manchester City last week.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Neat pass paved glorious chance for Chilwell. Very good at snuffing out counter-attacks but less of a presence going forward. Made way for Jorginho after 73 minutes.

Ben Chilwell: 7

Eventful afternoon, to say the least. Under pressure to perform after being entrusted with Marcos Alonso’s wing-back role. Gave away the penalty for Saints’ equaliser, but scored late third. Incurred early displeasure from boss Thomas Tuchel for a misplaced pass, but his corner led to the opener, and he almost scored when freed by Kovacic.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

Given offside after planting the ball firmly into the far corner after a great run from Rudiger. Was his usual threat, rolling off defenders but had few clear sighters. For once overshadowed by Werner’s darting movement across the rain-soaked turf.

Timo Werner: 8

Got there in the end. Denied a goal by VAR intervention after heading in a cross from Hudson-Odoi when Azpilicueta was ruled to have fouled in the build-up. But joyfully bagged the crucial second goal. Forced Alex McCarthy into an early save with his legs. Had another firm hit blocked before the break and was twice denied by McCarthy in the second half before his goal.

Mason Mount: 7

Came on after 65 minutes for Hudson-Odoi and almost immediately set up a good chance for an onrushing Chilwell. Added much-needed extra zip and pinged a shot at McCarthy late on. Jorginho and Ross Barkley were later introduced as well but had no time to make an impact.







