Chelsea v Real Betis line-ups: Maresca names his side for Conference League final

As expected, Nicolas Jackson – suspended for Chelsea’s last games of the domestic season – returns to lead their attack in tonight’s Europa Conference League final.

Boss Enzo Maresca has also given starting places to Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile. Reece James is among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Subs: Sanchez, Bergstron, Tosin, Colwill, Acheampong, James, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho, Nkunku, Guiu.

Real Betis: Adrian, Gabaly, Natan, Bartra, Rodriguez, Cardoso, Fornals, Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu.

Subs: Vieites, Gonzalez, Perraud, Altimira, Lo Celso, Ruibal, Mendy, Rodriguez, Ortiz, Flores, Garcia