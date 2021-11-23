Chelsea v Juventus line-ups: No Blues striker, Lukaku on bench along with Mount

Chelsea, without the injured Kai Havertz, will start without a recognised striker for tonight’s Champions League game.

Romelu Lukaku is back in the squad after an ankle injury and is on the bench along with Timo Werner.

Christian Pulisic starts and is joined in attack by Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.







In defence, Trevoh Chalobah keeps his place. Andreas Christensen has to settle for a place on the bench. So too does Mason Mount.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount.

Juventus: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Bentancur, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa, Morata.

Subs: Pinsoglio, Perin, Arthur, Dybala, Kean, Rugani, Kulusevski, De Winter.







