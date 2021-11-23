Homegrown stars help Chelsea thrash Juventus

Chelsea 4 Juventus 0 25' Chalobah 55' James 58' Hudson-Odoi 90' Werner

Homegrown Chelsea stars Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored as Juventus were crushed at Stamford Bridge.

The fit-again Timo Werner added a late fourth on a superb night for the holders.

The victory sealed their place in the Champions League knockout stages and put them top of Group H with one game left to play.

On a less positive note, Ben Chilwell went off in the second half with what looked like a bad knee injury and N’Golo Kante limped off 10 minutes before the interval.









Chalobah continued his fairytale season by scoring on his first Champions League start.

Hakim Ziyech delivered into the box and Antonio Rudiger teed up Chalobah, who thumped home.

The goal was allowed to stand despite Rudiger using his hand to knock the ball down.

Juventus were very much second best, but would have equalised had Thiago Silva not produced a sensational goal-line clearance to deny former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Two goals in as many second-half minutes sealed the win for Chelsea.

James controlled on his chest and found the net with a superb half-volley before helping set up the third.

Ziyech collected James’ cross and found Ruben Loftus-Cheek who then supplied Hudson-Odoi, who fired into the far corner.

James and Ziyech were also involved in the fourth goal, scored in the final seconds.

Ziyech gathered James’ cracking cross-field ball and set up Werner for a simple finish.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell (Azpilicueta 71), Kante (Loftus-Cheek 35), Jorginho (Saul 77), Pulisic (Werner 72), Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi (Mount 77).

Subs not used: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Barkley.







