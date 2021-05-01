Havertz’s double gives Chelsea derby victory

Chelsea 2 Fulham 0 10' Havertz 49' Havertz

Kai Havertz scored both goals as Chelsea eased to victory in the west London derby.

It took the Blues a step closer to a top-four finish – and their neighbours a step closer to relegation.









Havertz’s early opener was set up by Mason Mount, who beautifully took down Thiago Silva’s long ball and threaded a pass through to the German, who slotted home.

Havertz showed fine control of his own in the build up to the second goal, scored four minutes after the interval.

He collected Ben Chilwell’s diagonal ball, cut in from the right and exchanged passes with Timo Werner before applying the finish.

Chelsea: Mendy, Zouma, Silva, Christensen, James, Gilmour, Havertz, Chilwell (Alonso 81), Mount (Abraham 76), Ziyech (Kante 66), Werner.

Subs not used: Kepa, Jorginho, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta, Anjorin.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Lemina (Onomah 77), Anguissa, Lookman, Cavaleiro (Carvalho 77), Decordova-Reid, Maja (Mitrovic 81).

Subs not used: Radak, Tete, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Bryan.

