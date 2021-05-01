Chelsea v Fulham player ratings

Kai Havertz scored both goals as Chelsea eased to a 2-0 victory in the west London derby. Here’s how we rated the players.









Chelsea

Edouard Mendy: 7

Called into action twice during a bright start by the visitors and produced important saves to deny Antonee Robinson and former Chelsea man Old Aina.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Did a steady job on the right of the back three, where his spot-on positional sense allowed Reece James to operate virtually as an out-and-out winger.

Thiago Silva: 7

Calm against a Fulham team that faded after a lively start. Helped set up the first goal with a long ball forward.

Kurt Zouma: 7

Defended well and linked up nicely with Ben Chilwell on the left side.

Reece James: 7

Always threatening down the right-hand side and very nearly set up a late tap-in for Timo Werner.

Billy Gilmour: 6

Given a chance to shine, the youngster showed glimpses of his obvious ability but at times seemed to find the going tough against the physicality of Fulham’s midfield.

Mason Mount: 8

Terrific once again. Deployed in a deeper role, he did the job superbly – and still managed to make a major impact in the attacking third. Set up Havertz’s early opener by brilliantly taking down Silva’s long ball and threaded a pass through to the German, who applied the finish.

Ben Chilwell: 7

A very decent display before being taken off late on. Involved in the build up to the second goal with a diagonal ball to Havertz.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

This was a chance to impress and he didn’t maximise it. Showed flashes of his quality, including when setting up an early chance for Werner, but generally struggled to get going before being substituted midway through the second half.

Kai Havertz: 8

Great stuff from the German, who is finding some form after a tough first season in the Premier League. Took both his goals really nicely and his all-round performance was excellent.

Timo Werner: 6

A familiar story. Worked hard up front, did some very good things but struggled in front of goal. Was handed a great chance by Ziyech’s assist but couldn’t find a way past keeper Alphonso Areola.

N’Golo Kante: 7

Kept things ticking over in midfield after his second-half introduction. He was later joined on the pitch by Tammy Abraham and Marcos Alonso, who were given shorter run-outs.

Fulham

Alphonse Areola: 6

Showed speed and agility to save low down in the first half from Ziyech when Chelsea cut through on goal. He had no chance for either goal.

Ola Aina: 6

Was caught ball watching for the first goal, but had a decent hit which needed Mendy at his best to save at the end of the first 45. Tidy on his return to Chelsea for the first time since he left them in 2019, even if he did pick up an added-time yellow card.

Joachim Andersen: 5

Got the stuffing knocked out of him after Blues took the lead. Has passed better as well, although he and the other two defenders in a three were under the cosh for crucial parts of the game.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7

A toss-up between he and Anguissa for the Whites’ man-of-the-match. Tosin made one eye-catching terrific tackle on Havertz in the box just past the hour, even if it was offside.

Antonee Robinson: 6

Had a great shot tipped over by Mendy early on and was always willing down the left but got little change out of the Chelsea defence.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 5

Ineffective and unable to capitalise on decent positions he made for himself.

Andre-Frank Anguissa: 7

The one Fulham player to run at Chelsea and get past a couple on occasions. He was always thinking forward, even if the end product was mixed.

Mario Lemina: 5

Anonymous insofar as he provided any meaningful contribution. He was wearing that forlorn look first seen after the Wolves’ defeat long before he was hooked on 78 minutes.

Ademola Lookman: 5

Started well with a telling low shot on 22 minutes that needed Mendy to get down low to his right. But three subsequent corners were poor – and then some.

Josh Maja: 5

Perhaps not entirely his fault as he got little service, but did very little before making way for Aleksandar Mitrovic late on.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 5

Did nothing of note even though he was always looking to carve out chances down the right.









