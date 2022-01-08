Chelsea v Chesterfield player ratings

Chelsea, inevitably, outclassed National League side Chesterfield to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 5-1 win.







Marcus Bettinelli: 6

Other than a couple of reasonable chances early on from the visitors it was a predictably comfortable evening for the Blues’ reserve keeper.

Lewis Hall: 7

A chance to shine for the upcoming Chelsea Under-21 prodigy. And the left-back settled in well, getting forward in impressive style to set up the third goal, netted by Romelu Lukaku. Also contributed to the fourth goal by Andreas Christensen.

Malang Sarr: 6

Quite convincing in the air for the most part and given a good workout by Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga. Looked a settled presence alongside Christensen before an odd error of judgement contributed to Chesterfield’s 80th-minute consolation by Akwasi Asante.

Andreas Christensen: 7

Added to the handsome scoreline in the first half, following in for a precise header over Chesterfield keeper Scott Loach, who couldn’t hold a long-range shot by Hall.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

Curled a terrific right-footed shot into the far corner of the net in the 19th minute when the Spireites failed to get close enough to the rampaging wing-back. A fine outing which will please Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

With Chelsea keen to make a blistering start against their lowly opponents, the Croatian embarked on a great, driving run that took him through the heart of the Spirites’ defence to assist the first goal for Timo Werner.

Saul Niguez: 5

The Spaniard lacked tenacity on this rare start. Really should have done more to impress Tuchel in a game of this nature.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Sent tumbling by Chesterfield substitute Calvin Miller for the secon- half penalty, converted by Hakim Ziyech. Otherwise, a quiet outing. Substituted for Harvey Vale after the break, with Chelsea’s cup passage already secured.

Timo Werner: 7

Recalled to first-team action after illness, the German forward helped himself to an easy finish to open the Blues’ account in the eighth minute when he turned the ball home from a few yards out from a good pass by Ziyech. Faded a little in the second half.

Hakim Ziyech: 8

A busy start for attacking midfielder and was involved in the first Chelsea goal. His persistence paid off when he took responsibility to blast home the fifth goal from the penalty spot on 53 minutes. Worked hard throughout.

Romelu Lukaku: 6

On hand to tuck home Chelsea’s third – a simple finish for the back-in-favour marksman, from a good cross from the left by Hall. Missed a couple of good opportunities in the first half before being replaced by Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz: 6

Came on for Lukaku at half-time with the cup tie already taken care of. Brought down for the spot-kick which was slammed in for the fifth.

Harvey Vale: 6

A replacement in the second half, and built on his decent performance against Tottenham in midweek.

Lewis Baker: 6

Came on on 58 minutes to slot in at right-back and acquitted well with the game over as a contest.

Ross Barkley: 6

Sent on on 65 minutes by Tuchel for Hudson-Odoi. The midfielder is still on the Stamford Bridge margins but looked reasonably positive, making forward runs to assist the attack as Chesterfield tired late on.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 5

Came on for Kovacic at half-time. Another fringe player who, unfortunately, didn’t do enough to give Tuchel much to consider.

