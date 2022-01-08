Chelsea cruise through against Chesterfield in FA Cup

Chelsea 5 Chesterfield 1

Chelsea, inevitably, outclassed National League side Chesterfield to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round.

Timo Werner bundled the ball in from close range to give the Blues an early lead at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi curled in the second and Romelu Lukaku added a third before Andreas Christensen’s header sent Chelsea in at half-time 4-0 up.







Hakim Ziyech scored from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half after Christian Pulisic was fouled in the area.

The visitors delighted their 6,000 travelling fans by getting a goal with 10 minutes remaining when Akwasi Asante turned in the loose ball after keeper Marcus Bettinelli had saved from Kabongo Tshimanga.

