Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund player ratings

Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues player.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7

Produced a top-class flying save tip away a Marco Reus free-kick and made two crucial stops in the second half as Dortmund pushed hard for an equaliser.

Reece James: 8

A welcome return to the starting line-up and an inspirational presence to his side. Defended stoutly and also a threat going forward.







Wesley Fofana: 7

Played his part in keeping a clean sheet with a steady display on the right of Chelsea’s back three.

Kalidou Koulibaly: 7

Very solid. Kept Dortmund dangerman Sebastien Haller firmly in check. A dominant presence in the air.

Marc Cucurella: 7

His best display since joining from Brighton. Employed on the left side of a back three and defended stoutly and used the ball well going forward.

Ben Chilwell: 8

Outstanding down the Chelsea left. Set up the first goal with a fine cross, then made a crucial tackle to deny Dortmund a certain goal on the stroke of half-time. Won the controversial penalty when his cross hit the arm of Marius Wolf.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

His lack of pace makes it easy for onrushing midfielders to ghost past him too frequently. But what he lacks in legs he makes up for with tough tackling and an ability to pick a pass.

Mateo Kovacic: 8

Another wholehearted showing from the Croatian. Covers a lot of ground and held the midfield together before being taken off in the second half.

Joao Felix: 7

Looked really sharp in the first half and had a shot well saved by Alexander Meyer but faded in the second and was replaced.

Raheem Sterling: 6

A constant threat to Dortmund with his pace but squandered numerous good chances before finally finding the net to put Chelsea in front.

Kai Havertz: 9

A fine performance. Unlucky to see a fantastic effort ruled out for offside before setting up Sterling’s opener with an exquisite back-heeled pass for Chilwell. Scored the winner from the spot after his first penalty hit the post but was re-taken for encroachment.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Made his first appearance in two months after injury late in the second half. Had a chance to score but missed.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Had some touches when he introduced and Graham Potter shored up his midfield to see out the game.

Conor Gallagher: 7

Did well when he came on, had the ball in the back of the net only to be denied by the offside flag. Added some legs to stretch Dortmund as the visitors pressed for a goal to level the tie.








