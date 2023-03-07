Chelsea through to Champions League quarter-finals after second-leg triumph

Chelsea 2 Borussia Dortmund 1

(Chelsea win 2-1 on aggregate)

Kai Havertz’s retaken penalty put Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blues, 1-0 down from the first leg, levelled the tie on aggregate when Raheem Sterling netted three minutes before half-time at Stamford Bridge.

And Havertz, having hit the post from the spot, was handed another chance because of encroachment by Borussia Dortmund players, and held his nerve to score what turned out to be the winning goal.







Chelsea created a number of chances, with Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly missing sitters and Havertz firing against the inside of the post, before eventually making the breakthrough.

After good work by Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell pulled the ball back from the left to Sterling, who mis-kicked but then managed to bundle his way past Marco Reus before blasting his second attempt into the roof of the net.

Havertz also needed a second attempt to find the net seven minutes after the interval when Marius Wolf was penalised for handling Chilwell’s cross following a VAR check.

Already aggrieved at that decision, the visitors were enraged when a retake was ordered after Havertz had side-footed against the post.

Havertz showed great composure to take an almost identical penalty – low to keeper’s Alexander Meyer’s left – but this time slotted into the bottom corner of the net.

Coming after Saturday’s 1-0 win against Leeds, the victory is another huge boost for under-pressure Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who could yet deliver a major trophy in a troubled first season at the helm.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Koulibaly, Fofana, Cucurella, Chilwell, Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 82), Fernandez (Zakaria 87), Sterling (Pulisic 82), Havertz, Felix (Gallagher 68).

