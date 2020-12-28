Chelsea draw with Villa as poor spell continues

Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 1 34' Giroud 50' El Ghazi

Chelsea’s poor spell continued as they produced another unimpressive performance.

The Blues, who had lost three of their previous four matches, went ahead through Olivier Giroud’s ninth goal of the season.







Giroud stooped at the near post to head home Ben Chilwell’s left-wing cross nine minutes before half-time.

But Anwar El Ghazi scored a controversial equaliser five minutes into the second half.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen stayed down following a challenge on Jack Grealish, who got up after the ball ricocheted back to him, and found Matt Cash on the right.

Play was allowed to continue and Cash’s cross was met by El Ghazi, who turned the ball through the legs of keeper Edouard Mendy.

And worse almost followed for Chelsea when John McGinn’s 30-yard strike towards the top corner struck the woodwork.

Timo Werner, on as a substitute, missed a decent chance to restore the lead when he fired over late on.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho (Havertz 72), Kante, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud (Werner 72.

Subs not used: Kepa, Silva, Abraham, Tomori, Kovacic, Gilmour, Emerson.

