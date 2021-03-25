Chelsea trio shine in easy England win at Wembley

Chelsea trio Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell featured for England as they beat San Marino 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

All three players were involved in creating goals in a totally one-sided game at Wembley, where Mount and James played the first half and Chilwell the full 90 minutes.







Mount combined nicely with Chilwell, who laid on the opening goal for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

James set up England’s second with a fine cross for Everton’s Dominic-Kalvert Lewin.

Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 after collecting a pass from Mount.

And Chilwell was also involved in the build-up for the fourth goal – his perfect pass found Jesse Lingard, who teed up Calvert-Lewin for a simple tap-in.

Earlier on Thursday, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marc Guehi featured for England’s Under-21 side as they lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their opening European Championship match.







