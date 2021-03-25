Chelsea duo play in England Under-21 defeat

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marc Guehi featured for England as they lost 2-1 to Switzerland in their European Under-21 Championship opener.

The defeat in Slovenia, where Dan Ndoye scored a 78th-minute winner for the Swiss, means England have work to do in their remaining two group games against Portugal and Croatia.







England were poor in the second half and their afternoon was summed up by Hudson-Odoi being shown a yellow card for re-entering the pitch without the referee’s permission after having a damaged boot replaced.

Hudson-Odoi had earlier gone close with a left-footed strike and also had a free-kick saved.

Norwich’s Hammersmith-born right-back Max Aarons was also in the England side, while Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon were unused substitutes.







