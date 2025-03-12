Chelsea striker Jackson set to return after international break

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is expected to be available again when matches resume after the international break.

Jackson’s absence has left head coach Enzo Maresca short of options up front, with youngster Marc Guiu also currently sidelined.

But Maresca believes Jackson and winger Noni Madueke will soon be back in action.

“He will be back probably after the international break. Him and Noni,” Maresca said on the eve of the Uefa Conference League last-16 second leg against Copenhegan.

“Before the international break we have two games and finally we have the international break where we can recover the energy, we can recover the players and go for the last sprint.”

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer is “better”, according to Maresca, having played against Leicester at the weekend while struggling with an upset stomach.

Palmer returned to training on Wednesday along with Reece James and Christopher Nkunku.

Maresca said they would be assessed on Thursday before decisions are taken on whether they play against Copenhagen.

Malo Gusto remains sidelined.







