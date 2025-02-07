Chelsea striker Guiu faces lengthy spell out with ‘bad injury’

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old has a hip injury and head coach Enzo Maresca indicated on Friday morning that Guiu is expected to be unavailable for some time.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson looks increasingly likely to miss this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Brighton, potentially leaving Maresca short of options up front.

“Marc unfortunately has a bad injury,” Maresca revealed.

“It looks a long injury. Exactly how long, I don’t know. Weeks, (or) months.

“Nico is better. Could be a risk (for the Brighton game), but it doesn’t look like a long injury.”

Maresca insisted he is happy with his options in attack, which include deploying Nicolas Nkunku as a striker.

“Before the last game, we had two strikers, Nico and Marc, sometimes with Christo there. In case they are both out, we will find some different solutions,” said the Italian.

In midfield, it seems Romeo Lavia will not be returning any time soon.

“Romeo is still in the process to come back. He’s still got a long way to go,” Maresca admitted.







