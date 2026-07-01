Chelsea complete signing of Italian defender Palestra

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Marco Palestra from Italian side Atalanta for an initial £47m.

The 21-year-old right-back had been heavily tipped to join Inter Milan following a highly successful loan spell at Cagliari last season, where he was named the Italian top flight’s best defender.

However, the Blues made a move for him, securing the club’s first signing since Xabi Alonso’s appointment as manager.

Palestra has signed a six-year contract with the option of an additional year.

Palestra, who made his senior international debut for Italy earlier this year, can also play at left-back or as a wing-back.

“A lot of things convinced me to join Chelsea – one of the best clubs in the world,” Palestra said.

“We have so many talented players here, a very strong squad and manager in Xabi.

“He has spoken to me about how he wants us to play, which is exciting, and we can’t wait to compete in the Premier League.”