Chelsea set to sign Italian defender Palestra

Chelsea are close to completing a deal to sign defender Marco Palestra from Italian side Atalanta.

The 21-year-old right-back had been heavily tipped to join Inter Milan following a highly successful loan spell at Cagliari last season, where he was named the Italian top flight’s best defender.

However, the Blues have made a move for him and are expected to finalise the signing in the next 24 hours. It will be the club’s first signing since Xabi Alonso’s appointment as manager.

Palestra, who made his senior international debut for Italy earlier this year, can also play at left-back or as a wing-back.