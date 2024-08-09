Chelsea set to sign Wolves winger Neto

Chelsea are set to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto in a deal worth more than £50m.

The Portugal international is undergoing a medical in London and could be in the squad for the Blues’ final pre-season match, against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, if the move is concluded in time.







The 24-year-old has made more than 135 appearances for Wolves since joining from Braga in 2019.

He has been widely expected to leave Wolves this summer and Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in him.







