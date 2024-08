Chelsea have completed the signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves in a deal worth more than £50m.

The Portuguese winger was announced to the Stamford Bridge crowd at half-time during the friendly with Inter Milan on Sunday.







The 24-year-old has made more than 135 appearances for Wolves since joining from Braga in 2019.

He had been widely expected to leave Wolves this summer and Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in him.

