Chelsea sell Felix and move closer to Simons deal

Chelsea have sold Joao Felix to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for just under £44m.

The Portugal international forward was signed for around the same fee in a surprise move from Atletico Madrid last summer, having previously been on loan at Stamford Bridge.

Last season he made 20 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring seven goals.

His exit is likely to pave the way for the Blues to sign RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons.

Meanwhile, Filipe Coelho has left his job as Chelsea Under-21s head coach to become assistant boss at French club Strasbourg, who are managed by former Fulham defender Liam Rosenior.