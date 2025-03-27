Chelsea reach Women’s Champions League semi-finals after second-leg comeback
Chelsea pulled off a second-leg comeback at Stamford Bridge to beat Manchester City and reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League.
The Blues, 2-0 down from the first leg – their only defeat this season – won 3-0 to clinch a 3-2 aggregate victory.
All the goals came in the first half, with Sandy Baltimore, Natalie Bjorn and Mayra Ramirez scoring.
Chelsea will play holders Barcelona for a place in the final.
They were relentless from the opening whistle and after Baltimore fired in a 14th-minute opener, Bjorn headed home and Ramirez made it three shortly before half-time.
City were shell-shocked and Chelsea continued to dominate, with Ramirez missing chances to add a fourth and both Bjorn and Erin Cuthbert hitting the woodwork.