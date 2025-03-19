Chelsea’s unbeaten record ends as Man City win quarter-final first leg

Chelsea lost the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City 2-0 – their first defeat under manager Sonia Bompastor.

The reigning Women’s Super League champions and current leaders, previously unbeaten this season, with Bompastor having replaced Emma Hayes at the helm, saw that 31-game run come to an end and have work to do in next Thursday’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Vivianne Miedema scored both City goals, blasting into the roof of the net from close range on the hour mark and adding an 88th-minute second by following up to score after keeper Hannah Hampton had pushed Kerolin’s header onto the bar.

Chelsea’s best chance fell to Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, who hit the bar, and Wieke Kaptein’s strike was kept out by City keeper Ayaka Yamashita.







