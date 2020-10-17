Chelsea v Southampton player ratings

A late Southampton equaliser meant Chelsea had to settle for a point at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-3 draw.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 5

Another woeful mistake by the much-maligned keeper, whose latest howler led to Southampton’s first equaliser. A shame, because he produced a couple of decent saves.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Solid and dependable at the back, bar the odd sloppy pass.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Competed well and is a decent, if not perfect, option at the heart of the Blues defence. Deserves to be ahead of Antonio Rudiger in the pecking order.

Kurt Zouma: 5

Poor back-pass played Kepa into danger for the second Saints goal. Won his fair share of tackles and headers but never looked comfortable.

Ben Chilwell: 8

Very good at left-back. Had loads of space in the first half and used it to good effect, not least by helping set up Timo Werner’s opening goal.

Jorginho: 6

Showed the good and bad side to his game. Pulled the strings when Chelsea were on top and set up Werner’s second goal with a great ball over the top. But he was totally overrun in the second half as Southampton pushed forward.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Also found the going tough in the second half after a relatively comfortable first period. Not at his best.

Kai Havertz: 6

A real mixed bag. The German giving the ball away led to Southampton pulling a goal back when Chelsea seemed in total control. He made amends with a lovely goal to restore the lead straight after the visitors made it 3-2, but he then missed a chance with a header from Hakim Ziyech’s corner.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Fairly quiet by the American’s high standards, although he played a big part in Havertz’s goal.

Mason Mount: 6

Worked hard to try to link play and support Werner, but the youngster had little success on a frustrating afternoon for him. Looked tired before being substituted in the second half.

Timo Werner: 8

Superb. Scored with two beautifully-taken goals, set up Havertz and was always a threat to the Saints defence.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Showed glimpses of his obvious quality after coming on for his debut.







