Chelsea v Southampton player ratings
A late Southampton equaliser meant Chelsea had to settle for a point at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 3-3 draw.
Kepa Arrizabalaga: 5
Another woeful mistake by the much-maligned keeper, whose latest howler led to Southampton’s first equaliser. A shame, because he produced a couple of decent saves.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 6
Solid and dependable at the back, bar the odd sloppy pass.
Andreas Christensen: 6
Competed well and is a decent, if not perfect, option at the heart of the Blues defence. Deserves to be ahead of Antonio Rudiger in the pecking order.
Kurt Zouma: 5
Poor back-pass played Kepa into danger for the second Saints goal. Won his fair share of tackles and headers but never looked comfortable.
Ben Chilwell: 8
Very good at left-back. Had loads of space in the first half and used it to good effect, not least by helping set up Timo Werner’s opening goal.
Jorginho: 6
Showed the good and bad side to his game. Pulled the strings when Chelsea were on top and set up Werner’s second goal with a great ball over the top. But he was totally overrun in the second half as Southampton pushed forward.
N’Golo Kante: 6
Also found the going tough in the second half after a relatively comfortable first period. Not at his best.
Kai Havertz: 6
A real mixed bag. The German giving the ball away led to Southampton pulling a goal back when Chelsea seemed in total control. He made amends with a lovely goal to restore the lead straight after the visitors made it 3-2, but he then missed a chance with a header from Hakim Ziyech’s corner.
Christian Pulisic: 6
Fairly quiet by the American’s high standards, although he played a big part in Havertz’s goal.
Mason Mount: 6
Worked hard to try to link play and support Werner, but the youngster had little success on a frustrating afternoon for him. Looked tired before being substituted in the second half.
Timo Werner: 8
Superb. Scored with two beautifully-taken goals, set up Havertz and was always a threat to the Saints defence.
Hakim Ziyech: 6
Showed glimpses of his obvious quality after coming on for his debut.