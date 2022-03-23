Chelsea permitted to sell some tickets as licence conditions are eased

Chelsea will be able to sell away, Champions League, FA Cup and women’s team tickets following a change to the licence the club is operating under.

After owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea were made unable to sell any new tickets to games.

Chelsea will not be able to benefit from the ticket sales, with the money instead going to the Premier League to distribute.







Away fans can buy tickets for Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, meaning Brentford fans will be able to attend their clash with the Blues following the international break.

The club remains unable to sell new home tickets, but season ticket holders are still permitted to attend Stamford Bridge.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “The Government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures.

“I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

“Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list for his links to Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced.”

Meanwhile, the Raine Group – which is in charge of the sale process – continues to examine the submitted bids for the club.







