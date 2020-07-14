The Chelsea v Norwich City match this evening is being screened live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 8.15pm.

The game is not available on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom. It can be streamed through the Sky Sports app for those with subscriptions.

West London Sport will have regular updates from the game at Stamford Bridge, as well as from Frank Lampard’s post-match press conference.

Chelsea v Leicester team news

Chelsea are still without N’Golo Kante, who is recovering from a hamstring problem.

The Frenchman could, however, be involved in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Andreas Christensen, who was withdrawn at half-time against Sheffield United on Saturday, is fit and available.

Boss Lampard has hinted that he will make changes in the wake of his team’s defeat at the weekend.

He will not be able to call upon young midfielder Billy Gilmour, whose season has been ended by a knee injury.

Lampard said: “There has to be a level where, if we make mistakes or if we’re not reaching the levels we want, then the people who are working hard in training can come in and offer something better.

“I also have to consider the freshness of the squad. So I’m considering that. We’ll see.

“As much as we would like a settled team and I would love to have certain partnerships and keep going, where we’re at means that hasn’t been easy.”



Norwich manager Daniel Farke, meanwhile, could start with Todd Cantwell after the midfielder returned from injury as a substitute in their defeat by West Ham.

The Canaries are without Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner.

Chelsea strong favourites

Chelsea, chasing a top-four finish, are strong favourites against bottom side Norwich, whose relegation back to the Championship was confirmed at the weekend.

But Lampard has insisted that his side cannot afford to underestimate them.

“We absolutely have to treat Norwich with the utmost respect,” he said.

“Wounded animal, or whatever you want to call it, they have quality players.

“In a lot of games I’ve seen them this season they can probably feel unfortunate not to have got results. That’s the nature of the Premier League.

“We’ll certainly be expecting a very tough game.”







