Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke to reporters via video on the eve of his side’s game against Manchester City. Here’s some of what the Blues boss had to say.

On Hudson-Odoi and Tomori

“We’re all the same as we were for Aston Villa.

“Fikayo Tomori is still probably about a week away from training properly with us.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi is still searching for fitness. He’s fit but not match fit yet.”

On Willian and Pedro signing short-term contract extensions

“I’m pleased. Negotiations were relatively easy because both sides wanted the same thing.

“The two players wanted to make sure they could see the season out with us. And we need them in the squad because they’re both important players for us. So I’m happy.”

On Willian’s longer-term future

“We’re still talking. I really don’t want to get into (what might happen) beyond this season.

“I want Willian to play his best football for the games we’ve got remaining.

“Behind the scenes we can talk. I get on very well with Willian and the club get on very well with him. We’ll see what happens with that one.”

On whether he expects more new signings

“I don’t know because we have games that we need to complete before the window opens.

“That’s something we’ll broach when it comes around. At the moment our only focus can be on the games in hand.”

On Kai Havertz

“He’s obviously a top player but we’re certainly not going to comment on other players from other teams and it cannot be our focus. Nothing to say.”

On whether a bid for Havertz has been made

“No. No bids have gone in.”

On the prospect of beating City and therefore helping Liverpool win the title

“I’ve given absolutely no thought to Liverpool’s situation. It makes no odds to us at all.

“I and we respect Liverpool and City as two fantastic teams. In the last two or three seasons they’ve been dominant.

“We can only look at what this match means for us. We want to try and win. We go against a great opponent and that’s the only way I see it.”

On the ‘White lives matter’ banner made by Burnley fans

“We were all disappointed with the banner. One of the really positive things about recent happenings is the togetherness.

“Players and clubs are showing – everyone’s showing – that we want to move forward.

“It was a small step back but I think the reaction has been another positive move and everybody has reacted in the same way – outside of those people who think differently to the rest of us.”

On whether Chelsea can catch third-placed Leicester

“We look above us and below us and try to amass as many points as we can.

“Leicester have been fantastic this season, we know that. The fact we’re three points off them we can be aware of, but we also have our own tough games in front of us.

“We need to absolutely focus on ourselves to try and get as high up the league as we can.

“Leicester are one place above us and we obviously set our sights there. But the competition is fierce for the top four.

“I’m not focusing on just Leicester, just Manchester United, just Wolves or just Sheffield United or Tottenham. We just focus on ourselves.”

On facing City

“Of course when you’re playing at City there are benchmarks for you.

“We have to say as a club like Chelsea that we want to be at that level, competing for first, competing in cup competitions.

“Chelsea in recent history have been there a lot, but at the moment we know we’re in a slightly different situation.

“We want to get there and want to close that gap. So when you go to head to head it’s a great opportunity for the players.”







