Chelsea hopeful Kerr will return this season

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor is hopeful Sam Kerr will return before the end of the season.

The Australian striker, 31, has been sidelined since suffering a long-term knee injury in January last year.

But there appears to be a decent chance she will play again before the campaign ends.

The Women’s Super League leaders and defending champions saw their hopes of a quadruple ended when Barcelona knocked them out of the Women’s Champions League.

They still have four matches remaining – including the FA Cup final against Manchester United on 18 May.

“She’s working really hard,” said Bompastor. “All the performance staff are doing everything for her to play this season.

“We’ll see how it goes. We know we only have a few games left now. Hopefully, yes, but it’s difficult for me to have a clear answer.”