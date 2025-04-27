Chelsea’s quadruple hopes emphatically ended by Barcelona

Chelsea’s hopes of a quadruple were emphatically ended as Barcelona beat them 4-1 in the second leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-final and 8-2 on aggregate.

Aitana Bonmati, Ewa Pajor and Claudia Pina scored before half-time to crush any prospect of a comeback by the Women’s Super League champions and leaders.

Salma Paralluelo got a 90th-minute fourth before Weike Kaptein scored a consolation goal for Chelsea.

Sonia Bompastor’s side, 4-1 down from the first leg, badly needed an early breakthrough at Stamford Bridge but instead conceded a goal after 25 minutes.

It was a wonderful solo effort from Bonmati, who breezed down the right before firing into the top corner.

And Barca netted twice in the space of as many minutes shortly before the interval.

Caroline Graham Hansen went past Niamh Charles on the right and set up Pajor to score and Pina’s long-range effort then went in off the woodwork.

Hannah Hampton produced a number of second-half saves to keep the score down but Paralluelo nipped in to score as Charles tried to shepherd the ball back to the Chelsea keeper.

Kaptein’s goal was a fine strike – similar to Bonmati’s – but could not disguise a hugely disappointing afternoon for the Blues.