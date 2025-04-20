Chelsea suffer heavy first-leg loss in WCL semi-final

Chelsea will have to pull off a second-leg comeback if they are to reach the final of the Women’s Champions league.

They lost 4-1 to Barcelona in the away leg, leaving the holders in a strong position and the Blues’ hopes of a quadruple dented.

Ewa Pajor gave Barcelona a first-half lead and Claudia Pina made it 2-0 midway through the second half.

Sandy Baltimore (pictured) pulled a goal back for Chelsea but Barca responded, with Irene Paredes scoring before Pina netted her second of the match, in stoppage time.

The second leg is at Stamford Bridge next Sunday afternoon.