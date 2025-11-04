Chelsea hope to have Palmer back for Barcelona clash

Chelsea are hoping Cole Palmer will be fit for their Champions League clash with Barcelona later this month.

Palmer has struggled with a groin injury this season and has not played since September.

Head coach Enzo Maresca hopes the England playmaker will be available soon after the international break, potentially against Barca on 25 November.

“We hope so. With Cole we tried to schedule at the beginning, but we needed to review, so we go day by day with Cole. He’s still apart, not training with the team,” Maresca said.

“I would like Cole every game. I have said before we are a better team with him. Unfortunately he is out injured, but we hope he will be back soon.”

Meanwhile, Pedro Neto will miss Wednesday’s Champions League match against Qarabag.