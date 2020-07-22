Chelsea have made ‘huge strides’ regardless of where they finish, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have made “huge strides” this season even if they do not manage to secure Champions League football for next term.

But Lampard may have already done enough to steer his side to a place in Europe’s premier competition in his first season at the helm.

Manchester United and Leicester meet on Sunday in their final game and if United win, the Blues are assured of finishing no lower than fourth place.

“If we get into the top four it will be a big achievement, because we had a squad which included a lot of players that came back from loans making their Premier League debuts.

“And we lost probably the best player in the league, in my opinion – throw Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah in there – but Eden Hazard had as much of an impact as any player for the big teams,” said Lampard.

“We’ve forced ourselves in there. I desperately hope we get there. But for me it shouldn’t put this club off its stride much because there were a lot of testing moments this year.

“We weren’t really in too many people’s top fours at the start of the season.

“I understand the black-and-white judgement of the outside world and the Chelsea fans about it because it’s a clear objective to get into the Champions League.

“I get that it’s black and white on the outside; I don’t think it should be on the inside.

“When you’re inside and you’re working daily and searching for improvements and signs in where you want to get to, whether you come in the top four or whether it does not quite work out, from some of the strides we’ve made this year there are huge positives.

“I have a huge desire to get there but I’d still feel we’ve made huge strides.”

And Lampard already has one eye on next season prior to the trip to Anfield and the home game against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

“We’ve shown intentions of moving in the right direction. I hope I’m showing that in the way I’m working with the players and I think the players are showing that with the performances,” Lampard added.

“And from there, ask how can we move further forward, as a club in the summer, how we address some of the balances in the squad, and for the players that are here, how much they want to be part of Chelsea and a team that looks upwards to bridge the gap.”

