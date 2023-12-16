Chelsea ‘fixed things’ in victory over Blades – Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino praised his players after they got back to winning ways by beating Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Second-half goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson gave the Blues a much-needed victory.

They needed to bounce back after recent defeats against Manchester United and Everton.







“We talked a lot during the week after Everton about needing drastic change,” said Pochettino. “It was important to confirm that we are in a good way.

“The team in the first half was frustrated because we couldn’t find a way past the low block of Sheffield United.

“In the second half we were much better. We fixed things. The team started to find better possibilities to play, to link much better.”

Palmer was again impressive and his goal was his sixth in his past nine Premier League matches.

Pochettino explained: “Cole from the right, going into spaces, started to link better with his team-mates and be the player that we want – a playmaker.”

The three points moved Chelsea up to ninth in the Premier League table.







