Chelsea get much-needed win against Sheffield United

Chelsea 2 Sheff Utd 0 54' Palmer 61' Jackson

Second-half goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea a much-needed win at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer opened the scoring early in the second half with his sixth goal in his past nine Premier League matches.

He fed Sterling on the right of the penalty area and was then on hand to finish from close range when Sterling pulled the ball back.

And Palmer set up the second goal, reacting quickly after Sterling went down looking for a penalty and teeing up Jackson for a simple tap-in.

Armando Broja missed a great chance to add a third when he missed from three yards out late on.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Silva, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer (Maatsen 90), Sterling (Broja 75), Mudryk (Fernandez 69), Jackson (Gusto 90).

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Nkunku, Gilchrist, Matos.







