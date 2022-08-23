Emerson completes move from Chelsea to West Ham

Emerson Palmieri has completed his move to West Ham.

Chelsea had been in talks with the east London club and Emerson has moved for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

His first-team prospects at Chelsea were slim as the Italy international was behind Ben Chilwell and recent signing Marc Cucurella in the pecking order.







Emerson, 28, spent last season in France, on loan at Lyon, and a number of Italian clubs have since shown an interest in him.

But he has remained in London and the Premier League.

“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here,” he told the Hammers’ website.

“It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready.”







