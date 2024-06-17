Brazilian youngster has medical ahead of Chelsea move

Teenage winger Estevao Willian has completed a medical ahead of a move to Chelsea from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Brazil’s best prospects and several top European clubs have been showing an interest in him.

But Chelsea last month agreed a deal to sign him and are set to pay around £30m.







It continues the Blues’ pursuit of top South American youngsters, with the likes of Angelo, Andrey Santos and Deivid Washington having been signed.

And a deal was recently agreed for Ecuadorian forward Kendry Paez, 17, who will arrive next year from Independiente del Valle.

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Tyrique George, 18, has signed a new three-year contract.







